Kanye West married Bianca Censori as ‘power play’ to ‘spite’ Kim Kardashian

Kanye West wanted to get back at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian over their divorce with his quick marriage to Bianca Censori, claimed expert.



The rapper, who now goes by Ye, was reported to have tied the knot with Bianca for “religious reasons” as they wanted to be “intimate.”

However, a relationship expert has revealed that it may have been the controversial rapper’s tactic to use “religion” so the Yeezy designer would marry him so soon after they started dating.

Louella Alderson told The Mirror that Kanye’s marriage to Bianca might just be a way for him to "spite" the reality TV megastar.

She said, "He isn't above using dirty tactics to get back at people, and marrying someone so soon after his divorce from Kim could be seen as a power play."

The expert also claimed that Kanye could be trying to send Kim a message to say "he doesn't need her.”

It is pertinent to note that Kanye and Bianca tied the knot just a month after the rapper finalized his divorce from Kim, with whom he shares four kids.