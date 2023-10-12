 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kanye West married Bianca Censori as ‘power play’ to ‘spite’ Kim Kardashian

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 12, 2023

Kanye West married Bianca Censori as ‘power play’ to ‘spite’ Kim Kardashian
Kanye West married Bianca Censori as ‘power play’ to ‘spite’ Kim Kardashian

Kanye West wanted to get back at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian over their divorce with his quick marriage to Bianca Censori, claimed expert.

The rapper, who now goes by Ye, was reported to have tied the knot with Bianca for “religious reasons” as they wanted to be “intimate.”

However, a relationship expert has revealed that it may have been the controversial rapper’s tactic to use “religion” so the Yeezy designer would marry him so soon after they started dating.

Louella Alderson told The Mirror that Kanye’s marriage to Bianca might just be a way for him to "spite" the reality TV megastar.

She said, "He isn't above using dirty tactics to get back at people, and marrying someone so soon after his divorce from Kim could be seen as a power play."

The expert also claimed that Kanye could be trying to send Kim a message to say "he doesn't need her.”

It is pertinent to note that Kanye and Bianca tied the knot just a month after the rapper finalized his divorce from Kim, with whom he shares four kids. 

More From Entertainment:

'An Heir and a Spare': Prince William's Spanish relatives honour eldest daughter

'An Heir and a Spare': Prince William's Spanish relatives honour eldest daughter

Prince Harry, Prince William to fulfill dad King Charles’ birthday wish?

Prince Harry, Prince William to fulfill dad King Charles’ birthday wish?
One move that will crush King Charles' reign revealed

One move that will crush King Charles' reign revealed

King Charles demands special birthday gift from sons Prince William, Prince Harry

King Charles demands special birthday gift from sons Prince William, Prince Harry
Taylor Swift, Beyoncé leave fans in ecstasy on 'Eras Tour' premiere

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé leave fans in ecstasy on 'Eras Tour' premiere
Prince William and Kate Middleton's unusual statement raises eyebrows

Prince William and Kate Middleton's unusual statement raises eyebrows

Kanye West used manipulative tactics to force Bianca Censori for marriage

Kanye West used manipulative tactics to force Bianca Censori for marriage

Victoria Beckham had reservations about kids watching David Beckham's documentary

Victoria Beckham had reservations about kids watching David Beckham's documentary
'Kim Kardashian is sweet, Kourtney is the worst': Ex employee spills the tea video

'Kim Kardashian is sweet, Kourtney is the worst': Ex employee spills the tea
Jada Pinkett uses ‘bombshells’ about Will Smith relationship to boost talk show ratings

Jada Pinkett uses ‘bombshells’ about Will Smith relationship to boost talk show ratings
Cher dismisses accusations of kidnapping her own son: 'It's not true!'

Cher dismisses accusations of kidnapping her own son: 'It's not true!'
Meghan Markle is ‘cathartically & ominously’ typing away video

Meghan Markle is ‘cathartically & ominously’ typing away