Thursday, October 12, 2023
Adam Sandler attends Taylor Swift film premiere

Taylor Swift premiered her Eras Tour concert film in front of fans and celebrities on Wednesday, shortly after announcing that the movie would debut a day early because of "unprecedented" ticket demand.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" was set to open in theaters worldwide on Friday, but high interest prompted Swift to add earlier screenings in some markets.

"Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we're opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!!" the "Anti-Hero" singer wrote on social media.

Additional showtimes also were being added for the weekend, Swift said.

Late, Swift stepped on to a red carpet in a strapless pale blue gown for the film's world premiere. She posed for selfies with fans who scored a seat in one of thirteen auditoriums in an AMC Theatre at an outdoor mall in Los Angeles.

Scattered in the crowd were celebrities including comedian Adam Sandler, "Law & Order" actor Mariska Hargitay and "Barbie" star Simu Liu, who was wearing friendship bracelets on his wrist like many of Swift's fans.

Pop superstar Beyonce also was in attendance, according to a photo posted by Swift on social media.

Inside the theater, Swift thanked fans for supporting the Eras Tour, which has sold out stadiums around the world. She applauded "the amount of care and preparation and passion that you put in, the intensity that you put into coming to these shows".

"I've never had this much fun in my life as I had at the Eras Tour," she said.

Ticket sales for Swift's movie, which is being distributed by AMC Theatres (AMC.N), are expected to set records for a concert film, and industry analysts have been upping their forecasts.

Box Office Pro projects the movie with take in between $105 million and $140 million in the United States and Canada over its opening weekend.

