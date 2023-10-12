Timothée Chalamet eyes his destiny in new ‘Wonka’ trailer: Watch

Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka is determined to get what he wants: to establish his own chocolate kingdom.

But the inventor faces opposition from old chocolate-making barons in the new trailer of Wonka.



Set to dazzle the fans with his awestruck performance, the US-French actor looks upbeat in the second trailer of the highly-anticipated Warner Bros. movie.

Notably, the Dune star did not audition for the beloved character as director Paul King told Rolling Stone that he eyed the 27-year-old for the role after watching his viral high school performance.

“It was a straight offer because he’s great, and he was the only person in my mind who could do it,” he continued.

“But because he’s Timothée Chalamet and his life is so absurd, his high school musical performances are on YouTube and have hundreds of thousands of views. So I knew from stanning for Timmy Chalamet that he could sing and dance really well."

Meanwhile, the star-studded cast of the movie includes Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key, Matthew Baynton, Matt Lucas, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Natasha Rothwell, Simon Farnaby, Paterson Joseph, Tom Davis, Rakhee Thakrar, Justin Edwards, Colin O’Brien, Ellie White, Freya Parker and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith.

Helmed by Paul King, Simon Farnaby lent pen to the script with Michael Siegel and Alexandra Derbyshire as executive produce.

Wonka is set to hit the theatres on Dec. 15.



