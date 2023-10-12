Kate Middleton flaunts slender physique in visit to charity

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Thursday visited a charity which "supports the next generation of British athletes."

The Princess of Wales, who is the patron of SportsAid, used the occasion to flaunt her slender physique as she removed her blue blazer during the engagement.

Kate Middleton looked gorgeous in the pictures shared on the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

"Incredible work from TeamSportsAid recognising that in the world of sport, a strong mind is just as important as a strong body," said the caption accompanying the post.

It added, "Mental fitness workshops ensure young athletes have the tools to perform to their best both on and off the field - and help them reach new heights."

