Rudolph Isley's journey from church choirs to chart-topping hits

The Isley Brothers founder and singer Rudolph Isley passed away at the age of 84 on Wednesday in Illinois. It has been reported that the cause of the singer's death is speculated to be a heart attack however there's no official confirmation regarding the cause of death.

Early Beginnings and Formation of The Isley Brothers

According to TMZ, Rudolph started his music career at a very young age in a local church. He was just a teenager when he created his band, The Isley Brothers, consisting of his siblings, including Ronald, O'Kelly, and Vernon.

Chart-Topping Hits and Musical Achievements

They moved to New York in 1955 and began singing with RCA Records, and just a few years later debuted what is now their most significant track, Shout.

They produced several hit songs, including Twist & Shout, This Old Heart of Mine, and It's Your Thing.



Rudolph married Elaine Jasper in 1958, and the Isley Brothers expanded with the inclusion of their younger brothers, Ernie and Marvin, and Rudolph's brother-in-law, Chris Jasper, in 1971.

Though Rudolph left the group in 1989 to pursue his goal of being a Christian minister, he did reunite with them at the time.

Legacy Beyond the Stage

The Isley Brothers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992.



Rudolph's music group has been making music for half a century with their latest being Busted and Contagious.

