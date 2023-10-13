Tensions soar as Israel brings tanks to Gaza to launch ground offensive. AFP/File

Israel's military chief, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, has declared that "now is the time for war" in a dramatic escalation of the conflict with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Israel has amassed tanks near the Gaza Strip in preparation for a potential ground invasion.



Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, Israel's military chief, acknowledged the security lapses around Gaza that facilitated the attack, emphasising the need to learn and investigate. However, he firmly declared, "Now is the moment for war."

The current crisis has been sparked by a series of deadly attacks by Hamas, culminating in the deadliest attack in Israel's history. According to Israel's public broadcaster Kan, the death toll has risen to more than 1,300, and scores of Israeli and foreign hostages have been taken back to Gaza, with Israel confirming the identities of 97 of them.

In response to these attacks, Israel has imposed a siege on Gaza and initiated a bombing campaign that has resulted in the destruction of entire neighbourhoods.

Gaza authorities have reported that over 1,500 Palestinians have lost their lives in the conflict, while hospitals face the imminent depletion of fuel for emergency generators and a shortage of food and fresh water, as warned by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has declared its jurisdiction over potential war crimes committed by both Hamas and Israelis in the Gaza Strip, raising the prospect of investigations into the events.

The Israeli government is seeking international support for its response to the attacks and has presented graphic images of children and civilians allegedly killed by Hamas during a weekend rampage.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was deeply affected by the images, describing them as "simply depravity in the worst imaginable way."

The call for war by Israel's military chief and the preparation for a ground invasion have become central points of discussion as the crisis unfolds. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has emphasised that the US offers security assistance to Israel without conditions, expecting Israel to "do the right things" in prosecuting its war against Hamas.

As the situation continues to evolve, concerns and safety measures have emerged globally, with civil unrest in Europe, temporary closures of Jewish schools in Amsterdam and London, and heightened security measures around synagogues and Jewish community centres in New York and Los Angeles.

The international community is closely watching the situation, urging restraint, and calling for a diplomatic solution to prevent further loss of life and suffering in the region.