Jada Pinkett Smith declares late Tupac Shakur as her only 'soul mate'

Jada Pinkett Smith, who recently dropped a bombshell interview revealing that she and her husband, Will Smith, have been living separately for the past seven years since 2016, now appears, gushing over her love for Tupac Shakur again.

Jada is scheduled to release her memoir on Thursday. The actress appeared in an interview with RollingOut where she made some shocking remarks.

As per TMZ, the actress declared Tupac Shakur as her soulmate. She added that the reason for her not getting involved with the late rap icon was that they did not have any chemistry.

Jada added, "If there is such a thing as past lives, I definitely think Pac and I have travelled a few together. You know, in various forms.”

Tupac and Jada remained close friends, often sparking romance speculations, until the rapper was fatally shot and killed in September 1996.

Jada has also been romantically involved with singer August Alsina, 21 years younger than the actress, in 2016.



According to TMZ, Jada claims that all the answers that the public might have in their minds after her bombshell interview will be answered in her memoir titled Worthy, which is set to drop on October 17, 2023.