Israel-Hamas war: Saudi Arabia demands international intervention to end Middle East violence

Palestinians fleeing Gaza City on 13 October.—AFP

Saudi Arabia has strongly criticised Israel's call for Palestinians to leave Gaza and condemned the ongoing targeting of unarmed civilians.

The condemnation came after the Israeli military warned over one million Gaza City residents to relocate south within 24 hours in anticipation of a ground invasion, with tanks amassing near the Gaza Strip.

In a statement from the Foreign Ministry, Saudi Arabia vehemently rejected any forced displacement of the Palestinian people from Gaza and expressed its condemnation of the continuous attacks on defenceless civilians.

The kingdom called upon the international community to take swift action to halt any military escalation against civilians and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

The statement stressed the necessity of providing essential relief and medical assistance to the people of Gaza, emphasising that depriving them of the basic necessities for a decent life constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law. Saudi Arabia warned that failing to do so would exacerbate the crisis and intensify the suffering of the region's people.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia called for the immediate lifting of the Israeli blockade on Gaza, the evacuation of injured civilians, and the advancement of the peace process between Palestinians and Israelis in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative (API). The API outlines the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 border, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

