Saudi Arabia denounces Israel's call for Gaza evacuation

Palestinians drive amid the rubble of buildings destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Rafah, on the southern Gaza Strip. AFP/File

Saudi Arab condemns Israel for asking Gazans to leave.

Urges world community to intervene to stop military escalation.

Israel has mobilised ground forces near Gaza to tamp down Hamas.

Saudi Arabia has strongly criticised Israel's call for Palestinians to vacate Gaza in the backdrop of escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia denounced the displacement of Palestinians and the targeting of innocent civilians, calling for an immediate end to the Israeli blockade on Gaza.



A statement from the Saudi Foreign Ministry expressed "categorical rejection" of the forced displacement of Palestinians and urged the international community to intervene to prevent further military escalation.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia affirms its categorical rejection of calls for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people from Gaza, and its condemnation of the continued targeting of defenseless civilians there,” a statement from the Foreign Ministry said.



Saudi Arabia said in the statement that the deprivation of basic necessities for a decent life contravened international humanitarian law.

As the situation unfolds, Israel has transitioned from aerial campaigns to ground operations within the Gaza Strip. Ground forces, supported by tanks, have been deployed with the aim of targeting Hamas rocket crews and gathering crucial intelligence regarding hostages held by the militant group.

Hamas, which governs the densely populated Palestinian territory, remains unwavering in its determination to resist. In response to Israel's call for evacuation, thousands of Palestinians have sought refuge in the southern Gaza region, fearing an impending ground offensive.

The call for evacuation comes in the wake of a significant breach of the heavily fortified Gaza border by Hamas militants. This incident resulted in over 1,300 casualties, with the majority being civilians. The scale and impact of the attack have been likened to the 9/11 tragedy in the United States.

The conflict has taken a devastating toll on civilians, with nearly 1,800 Gazans killed, primarily civilians, including over 580 children.

The intensifying civilian casualties have sparked growing international concerns, with calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities to protect innocent lives.