Saturday, October 14, 2023
Offset's lavish birthday surprise for Cardi B sparks controversy with PETA

Offset's lavish birthday surprise for Cardi B sparks controversy with PETA

Rapper Cardi B celebrated her 31st birthday on October 11, 2023, and her husband Offset did not hold back his money and completely swayed away the songstress with grand gestures.

Offset went above and beyond to make the 31st birthday of his wife a lifetime memorable experience for her. Among other things, the rapper gifted his wife three new crocodile Birkin bags.

PETA (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals) has slammed the singer for funnelling thousands of dollars into an industry that is known for their inhumane behaviour towards crocodiles.

In a scathing statement released by PETA Vice President Lisa Lange, she said, "Offset, instead of using his wealth for good, chose to funnel his money into a gruesome violent industry that electroshocks crocodiles, shoves metal rods into their heads in an attempt to scramble their brains, and mutilates them while they are still alive."

According to TMZ, PETA declared the couple to be careless and stated, "We remind everyone who chooses to spend their money on brands that use dead animals' body parts are either clueless and simply don't care about the cruelty."

PETA backed its claim of cruel treatment of animals by Birkin by saying that they learned about it after thorough research and internal investigation.

Cardi B or Offset has not yet responded to PETA's statement. 

