Avril Lavigne and Tyga part ways AGAIN after briefly rekindling romance

Saturday, October 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Avril Lavigne has parted ways from Tyga again after giving a chance to their romance over the summer, an insider has revealed.

The Complicated singer and the rapper, whose real name is Micheal Ray Stevenson, amicably called it quits after their relationship had “run its course.”

Speaking of their breakup, an insider told Us Weekly, “Avril and Tyga broke up a while ago,” adding, “There was nothing specific that happened, their relationship had simply run its course.”

The source shared that there is “no bad blood” between Lavigne and Tyga before revealing that “it was a clean breakup.”

However, the two haven’t “spoken” to each other since their breakup “because of their busy schedules,” the source noted.

The duo sparked romance rumours after Lavigne was spotted having dinner with Tyga in Los Angeles, earlier this year, however, an insider shared that they were “genuinely friends” at the time.

But soon after, the pair confirmed their romance with a PDA filled outing at the Mugler X Hunter Schafer Party during Paris Fashion Week.

They parted ways four months later, only to reconcile a month after with a source sharing that Lavigne and Tyga have decided to take their slow this time around. 

