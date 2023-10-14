Chris Rock reacts to Will Smith wife Jada Pinkett claim he asked her out on date

Chris Rock has had enough of Will Smith and his estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith talking about him in interviews as he urges them to keep his name out of their mouths.



In a recent interview, the Red Table Talk show host made waves after she revealed that she and the King Richard actor have been separated for seven years.

She did not stop there and went on to reveal that following the Will Smith 2022 Oscars controversy, Chris apologized to her for joking about her alopecia.

However, one revelation did not sit well with the comedian, when Jada claimed that he asked her out after hearing rumours that she and the Emancipation star were parting ways.

Speaking of Chris’ reaction, an insider told Daily Mail that he is "frustrated" over Jada’s recent comments and would love it if she “keep his name out of her damn mouth.”

"Chris has said his piece on the entire Will Smith slap, but now with these new revelations from Jada that her and Will have been living separate lives it is just another WTF moment in the whole saga from these past few years between Chris, her, and Will," a source revealed.

"Chris hates that she keeps bringing it up and bringing up the other revelations about Chris asking her on a date and all of that," the insider added.

“He is a relatively private person and was just getting to a point where people may have started to move on, but now it is back in the limelight, and it's just frustrating that everything is coming back to the forefront,” the source explained the comedian’s frustration.

The insider said before concluding that "Chris is over it and would actually love for her to keep his name out of her damn mouth."