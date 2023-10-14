 
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle look ‘really foolish’

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Experts have just pointed out how ‘foolish’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look.

Experts have just referenced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s incredibly foolish appearance in front of King Charles.

These admissions have been brought to light by To Di For Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield.

She weighed in on everything, in one of her interviews with Sky News Australia.

During the course of this chat Ms Schofield said, “I don’t want people to forget that Harry and Meghan, despite lying later and saying that it was unconscious bias, they did accuse a mystery member of the royal family of being a racist.”

Because the monarch, then-Prince Charles “risked everybody believing Harry and Meghan’s accusations were true”.

Later on into the converastion Ms Schofield also went on to add, “There would be people out there that would see that as translating into ‘Oh it’s true, everything Harry and Meghan said is true.’ By being kind, by inviting them to some of these events (like the coronation), and still acknowledging them I think it’s made Harry and Meghan look pretty foolish.”

