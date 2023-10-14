OIC moot on October 18 as Israel all set to launch ground offence on Gaza

The flags of the various countries that are part of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. — Radio Pakistan/File

OIC’s urgent session will be held on October 18 in Jeddah.

Meeting convinced to address escalating military situation in Gaza.

Israeli forces are all set to launch ground offence in Gaza Strip.

In a bid to address the escalating military situation in Gaza and its environs, an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has been convened at the invitation of Saudi Arabia on October 18.

Israeli forces are all set to launch a ground offence on the besieged Gaza Strip as the 24-hour deadline given to 1.1 million people in northern Gaza to evacuate their homes by the oppressor forces will expire today.

It is pertinent to mention here that Israel continues airstrikes unabated on housing areas in Gaza for the eighth consecutive day, martyring at least 2,215 Palestinians — including 724 children, confirmed the health ministry.



The OIC’s urgent session will be held at the General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah Governorate, read a statement issued by the OIC Secretariat.

“The organization’s executive committee is convening an urgent open-ended extraordinary meeting at the ministerial level, to address the escalating military situation in Gaza and its environs as well as the deteriorating conditions that endanger the lives of civilians and the overall security and stability of the region,” read the statement.

Pakistan, UAE discuss situation in Gaza

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and his United Arab Emirates counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed discussed the escalating situation in Gaza, Palestine and the urgent need for cessation of hostilities and protection of civilians.

During a telephone conversation, they also stressed the coordinated response.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the caretaker foreign minister said, “Received a call from HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of UAE . We discussed escalating situation in Gaza , the urgent need for cessation of hostilities and protection of civilians. A coordinated response was emphasised.”