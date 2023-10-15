 
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Bobbi Althoff's hypocrisy exposed in Scarlett Johansson's interview?

Bobbi Althoff's hypocrisy exposed in Scarlett Johansson's interview?

Bobbi Althoff has earned a name in the podcast arena as a host who leaves the guests in discomfort with her deadpan sarcasm.

But not with Scarlett Johansson. And the netizens are taking note, and some believed it would be due to her race.

Sharing the preview clip on Instagram, the Tiktoker was seen sorting out the Marvel star's tresses as the latter spilled the beans on her hair care routine.

A flood of online voices noted the 26-year-old's striking interest in the Marriage Story actress—which was not in line with her previous conduct with other celebrity guests, including Drake, Offset, Jason Derulo, and others.

However, some interpreted the short clip with a race lens and concluded Bobbi's dry, bored demeanor is mostly directed toward Black guests.

"So she's only awkward around black people? Got it," one commented,

Another added, "landing an interview with a white woman and immediately dropping her entire gimmick and just being nice instead is so insane."

"She completely changed her tone. As a result, I want y'all to ignore her forever," a third said.

Some else tweeted, So she's only awkward to men?"

"Oh, I see. She's only awkward with black people," a fifth wrote.

