 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson's recent car crash sparks worries about his mental state

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Pete Davidsons recent car crash sparks worries about his mental state
Pete Davidson's recent car crash sparks worries about his mental state

Pete Davidson has reportedly left his close friends and family worried about his mental well-being as it has been reported that the comedian has been involved in yet another car accident in California. 

This comes just three months after he escaped jail time in a separate, similar kind of incident.

According to Radar Online, Pete's friends are worried that he is on the fast track of destruction.

However, there has been no official confirmation by the police department, and they refused to investigate Pete for the incident. 

Several insiders told the publication that the 29-year-old funnyman was driving a black SUV after leaving a stand-up show in Los Angeles when he allegedly lost control of the car and sideswiped a wall. The sources say that he immediately sped away from the scene.

National Enquirer quoted a source close to the comedian, stating, "I have fears that the higher Pete's career climbs just means he has a farther way down to fall," adding that the comedian feels lost.

Pete, who lost his father in a firefight in 2001, suffers from post-traumatic stress syndrome, borderline personality disorder, and substance abuse. He recently checked himself into rehab for the seventh time to address the mentioned issues.

It has now been reported that Pete has moved away from the hectic city life and has turned toward the woods to live a reclusive life.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix to treat K drama lovers with 'My Demon' in November: Release date, cast, and more video

Netflix to treat K drama lovers with 'My Demon' in November: Release date, cast, and more
Paris Hilton reveals the Kardashians' gift to her son: 'It's so real!'

Paris Hilton reveals the Kardashians' gift to her son: 'It's so real!'
Pete Davidson finally fires back at Kanye West's 'Skete' on SNL video

Pete Davidson finally fires back at Kanye West's 'Skete' on SNL
Kelly Clarkson opens up on giving 'Piece by Piece' a divorce makeover video

Kelly Clarkson opens up on giving 'Piece by Piece' a divorce makeover
Park Bo Young, Hyung Sik on-screen reunion sends kdrama fans over the moon

Park Bo Young, Hyung Sik on-screen reunion sends kdrama fans over the moon
Sophie Turner planning to expose Joe Jonas with exposé?

Sophie Turner planning to expose Joe Jonas with exposé?
Madonna's Celebration Tour's opening banger gets major update

Madonna's Celebration Tour's opening banger gets major update
Jimmy Fallon dodges question about 'Tonight Show' exposé: 'I’m so happy'

Jimmy Fallon dodges question about 'Tonight Show' exposé: 'I’m so happy'
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s marriage is in trouble amid pressure

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s marriage is in trouble amid pressure
Jada Pinkett discloses living situation with Will Smith pre Oscar slap

Jada Pinkett discloses living situation with Will Smith pre Oscar slap
David Beckham, Victoria steer clear of cheating scandal with 'artistic' bond

David Beckham, Victoria steer clear of cheating scandal with 'artistic' bond
Selena Gomez, Francia Raisa mend broken friendship for new project?

Selena Gomez, Francia Raisa mend broken friendship for new project?