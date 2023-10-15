Pete Davidson's recent car crash sparks worries about his mental state

Pete Davidson has reportedly left his close friends and family worried about his mental well-being as it has been reported that the comedian has been involved in yet another car accident in California.

This comes just three months after he escaped jail time in a separate, similar kind of incident.

According to Radar Online, Pete's friends are worried that he is on the fast track of destruction.

However, there has been no official confirmation by the police department, and they refused to investigate Pete for the incident.

Several insiders told the publication that the 29-year-old funnyman was driving a black SUV after leaving a stand-up show in Los Angeles when he allegedly lost control of the car and sideswiped a wall. The sources say that he immediately sped away from the scene.

National Enquirer quoted a source close to the comedian, stating, "I have fears that the higher Pete's career climbs just means he has a farther way down to fall," adding that the comedian feels lost.

Pete, who lost his father in a firefight in 2001, suffers from post-traumatic stress syndrome, borderline personality disorder, and substance abuse. He recently checked himself into rehab for the seventh time to address the mentioned issues.

It has now been reported that Pete has moved away from the hectic city life and has turned toward the woods to live a reclusive life.