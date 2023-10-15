‘Hamas not fighting for Palestine cause’, Joe Biden tells Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas(L) and US President Joe Biden.— AFP/file

US President Joe Biden, in a telephone conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday, insisted that Hamas is not fighting for the Palestinian cause, saying that the US is working with regional partners to resolve the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The telephonic talks came as Israel's brutality continues in Gaza, and the death toll in indiscriminate bombing and shelling in the seized territory has gone past 2,450, with over 9,200 Palestinians injured, the Ministry of Health reported.

Biden added that they, along with regional partners, are working to stop the spread of unrest in the region ignited by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The US, he also said, is working with regional partners to send humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Earlier today, the US defence secretary had said that they ordered a second carrier strike group and air force fighter jets to the eastern Mediterranean Sea to demonstrate its firm support for Israel which is preparing for a ground assault on Gaza.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin had disclosed that the warships represent the US commitment to maintaining Israel's security rather than being involved in Israel's operations or the combat in Gaza.

The deployments highlight the US goal of deterring any actions, whether from states or non-state actors, that could further escalate the conflict.

The movements are “part of our effort to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas’s attack on Israel,” Austin said in the statement, CNN reported.

On the other hand, Israeli forces have claimed that in order to prevent retaliation in Gaza, Hezbollah is increasing the tension on the Lebanese border. They added that over 600,000 Gazans have moved south as evacuation continues.

Israeli forces claim to have captured over 200 members of Hamas in the West Bank since October 7.