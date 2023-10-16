Will Smith responds softly to Jada Pinkett Smith's bombshell spill

Jada Pinkett Smith touched some well-guarded secrets about her marriage with Will Smith in new book, Worthy. Now, the latter is sharing his thoughts on the big revelations.



Expressing his emotions in a letter to host Jay Shetty, who relayed the message to her, the Academy winner said, “If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I'll start now. Welcome to the author's club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest."

Drawing a chuckle, the dewy-eyed actress who exchanged vows with the star in 1997, added, “That’s beautiful,” she continued. “That’s why I can’t divorce that joker.”

Further explaining his reaction to the explosive book, the 55-year-old told the New York Times, “When you've been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in," adding, “You can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties."



In the memoir, released on Oct. 17, Jada shared that she was secretly separated from Will for the last seven years, noting that the couple is still figuring out their future.