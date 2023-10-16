Madonna's daughters wow crowd in 'Celebration Tour' kickoff show

Madonna's highly anticipated and long-awaited Celebration tour kicked off Saturday night (October 14, 2023) at London's O2 Arena.



The singer's return to the stage after her health scare in June 2023 was a banger as a crowd of more than 20,000 concert-goers were treated to the singer's hit tracks from her career spanning over four decades, emotional talk, life stories, and captivating dance moves.

According to the Daily Mail, the Queen of Pop rocked the stage alongside her daughters, Lourdes, 27, Chifundo Mercy James, 17, and Estere, 10, giving them a chance to showcase their talent in front of a large audience.

It has been reported that the eldest daughter among the present on-stage kids of Madonna, Lourdes, showed off her captivating and exciting dance moves to the audience.

Chifudo Mercy James played the haunting instrumental to her mom's iconic hit Bad Girl on a grand piano.

The pop star's daughter, Estere, walked down the runway to her mom's famous song, Vogue.

Madonna is set to perform 78 shows in 15 countries for her Celebration World tour that kicked off after a hiatus of months.

The hiatus happened due to the singer's medical emergency when she had to stay in the intensive care unit (ICU) for several days.