Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make it official with another date night

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce once again stepped out holding hands for a date night in New York City.

After hanging out for two nights in a row, the pair was photographed leaving the Waverly Inn.

Taylor opted for a black and green floral-print sheer top paired with a black leather skirt while Travis sported a tan corduroy outfit.

Previous night, the two love birds were spotted holding hands for the first time as they left restaurant Nobu and made a surprise appearance at the Saturday Night Live Show.

The two then jetted off to SNL afterparty where an insider told Page Six that they "kissed each other" throughout the night, and left together at 4am.

The next morning, Travis was seen leaving Taylor’s apartment solo as he went off to attend Philadelphia Eagles match against the New York Jets.

The pair’s relationship rumors started a month ago when the Lover crooner attended three of Travis’s NFL games, and also hung out with his parents Donna and Ed Kelce.