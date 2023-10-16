 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make it official with another date night

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 16, 2023

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make it official with another date night
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make it official with another date night

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce once again stepped out holding hands for a date night in New York City.

After hanging out for two nights in a row, the pair was photographed leaving the Waverly Inn. 

Taylor opted for a black and green floral-print sheer top paired with a black leather skirt while Travis sported a tan corduroy outfit.

Previous night, the two love birds were spotted holding hands for the first time as they left restaurant Nobu and made a surprise appearance at the Saturday Night Live Show.

The two then jetted off to SNL afterparty where an insider told Page Six that they "kissed each other" throughout the night, and left together at 4am. 

The next morning, Travis was seen leaving Taylor’s apartment solo as he went off to attend Philadelphia Eagles match against the New York Jets.

The pair’s relationship rumors started a month ago when the Lover crooner attended three of Travis’s NFL games, and also hung out with his parents Donna and Ed Kelce.

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez not afraid to discuss horrors from Justin Bieber relationship

Selena Gomez not afraid to discuss horrors from Justin Bieber relationship
Travis Kelce takes off solo after spending night at Taylor Swift's place

Travis Kelce takes off solo after spending night at Taylor Swift's place
Jada Pinkett gives fans inside scoop on estranged marriage with Will Smith

Jada Pinkett gives fans inside scoop on estranged marriage with Will Smith
Travis Kelce ‘can’t believe his luck’ amid romance with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce ‘can’t believe his luck’ amid romance with Taylor Swift
Ryan Gosling inspires Margot Robbie to start her family with Tom Ackerley

Ryan Gosling inspires Margot Robbie to start her family with Tom Ackerley
Suzanne Somers died 'peacefully' after reading 'romantic' letter by husband

Suzanne Somers died 'peacefully' after reading 'romantic' letter by husband
Netflix top K-pop series ‘Doona!’ release date unveiled

Netflix top K-pop series ‘Doona!’ release date unveiled
Judy Craymer spills tea on 'Mamma Mia! three' production

Judy Craymer spills tea on 'Mamma Mia! three' production
Sam Asghari pokes Britney Spears after two months of split?

Sam Asghari pokes Britney Spears after two months of split?
Ed Sheeran's weekly tax equals 5x average annual salary in UK: Tax bill reveals

Ed Sheeran's weekly tax equals 5x average annual salary in UK: Tax bill reveals
Paris Hilton's honest reflection on Britney Spear's upcoming memoir

Paris Hilton's honest reflection on Britney Spear's upcoming memoir
Kevin Spacey suffers major career blow after acquittal

Kevin Spacey suffers major career blow after acquittal