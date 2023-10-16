 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jada Pinkett makes another shocking revelation about ‘cheating’ on Will Smith

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 16, 2023

Jada Pinkett makes another shocking revelation about ‘cheating’ on Will Smith
Jada Pinkett makes another shocking revelation about ‘cheating’ on Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith recently went live with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris to talk about her upcoming book and separation from Will Smith.

During the session, Jada refuted the allegations of cheating on her husband and said people “misunderstood” the episode of Red Table Talk in 2020 in which she revealed her relationship with August Alsina.

“I just need people to know that I did not cheat on Will Smith. No matter how sad he looked at that table,” Jada said, adding that fans will find all the answers to the claims in her upcoming autobiography Worthy.

“When you read this book, you will kind of get an understanding of why the Red Table even happened in the first place,” the 52-year-old actress concluded.

Last week, Jada did an interview with Today to discuss her memoir during which she dropped the bombshell news of her and Will's seven-year long separation.

Despite the estranged relationship, Jada claims that they are still in a "really beautiful place," and she feels very free and content having finished her memoir.

More From Entertainment:

Jada Pinkett, Will Smith’s children decide to support THIS parent

Jada Pinkett, Will Smith’s children decide to support THIS parent
Will Smith ‘heartbroken’ after reading Jada Pinkett ‘shocking’ memoir: ‘Caught off guard!’

Will Smith ‘heartbroken’ after reading Jada Pinkett ‘shocking’ memoir: ‘Caught off guard!’
Britney Spears’ family worried memoir release can ‘reignite trauma’

Britney Spears’ family worried memoir release can ‘reignite trauma’
Kourtney Kardashian's baby registry raises eyebrows: 'Aren't you a millionaire?'

Kourtney Kardashian's baby registry raises eyebrows: 'Aren't you a millionaire?'
Kanye West to attract 100,000 fans for mega concert in Italy?

Kanye West to attract 100,000 fans for mega concert in Italy?
Suzanne Somers son shares touching tribute after her death

Suzanne Somers son shares touching tribute after her death
Pink's heartfelt apology as family emergency forces show postponement

Pink's heartfelt apology as family emergency forces show postponement
Inside Will Smith, Jada Pinkett's split: A love that endures video

Inside Will Smith, Jada Pinkett's split: A love that endures
Shania Twain recalls singing in bars at 8 years old video

Shania Twain recalls singing in bars at 8 years old
King Charles takes 'misstep' with 'slimmed down monarchy' plans?

King Charles takes 'misstep' with 'slimmed down monarchy' plans?
Moving In or Moving On? Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift relationship update video

Moving In or Moving On? Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift relationship update
Prince Harry has made Princess Eugenie 'bridge' between him and Royals

Prince Harry has made Princess Eugenie 'bridge' between him and Royals