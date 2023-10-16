PTI leader Farrukh Habib joins Jahangir Tareen's Istekham Party

Politician Farrukh Habib addressing a press conference in Lahore, on October 16, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) senior leader Farrukh Habib Monday decided to part ways with Imran Khan and joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), lamenting the ex-prime minister's policy of "violence".

"I wasn't at my house for the past five months [...] and for the last few weeks, I wasn't even in contact with my family," the former state minister for information told journalists.

"Since May 9, we did not face the law and were away from our houses. For the past five months, I was constantly pondering whether I joined politics for this reason?" he said.

Habib, who was one of the pioneer members of PTI's student organisation, announced the development during a press conference at the Jahangir Tareen-led Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party's (IPP) head office in Lahore alongside the party's top leadership.

This setback to PTI comes weeks after two prominent leaders, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi and Usman Dar, parted ways with the former ruling party due to the May 9 events.

PTI Chairman Imran was arrested in a graft case on May 9, triggering strong protests from the party across the country in which state installations were targetted.

