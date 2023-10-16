 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday, October 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

PTI leader Farrukh Habib joins Jahangir Tareen's Istekham Party

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 16, 2023

Politician Farrukh Habib addressing a press conference in Lahore, on October 16, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews
Politician Farrukh Habib addressing a press conference in Lahore, on October 16, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) senior leader Farrukh Habib Monday decided to part ways with Imran Khan and joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), lamenting the ex-prime minister's policy of "violence".

"I wasn't at my house for the past five months [...] and for the last few weeks, I wasn't even in contact with my family," the former state minister for information told journalists. 

"Since May 9, we did not face the law and were away from our houses. For the past five months, I was constantly pondering whether I joined politics for this reason?" he said.

Habib, who was one of the pioneer members of PTI's student organisation, announced the development during a press conference at the Jahangir Tareen-led Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party's (IPP) head office in Lahore alongside the party's top leadership.

This setback to PTI comes weeks after two prominent leaders, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi and Usman Dar, parted ways with the former ruling party due to the May 9 events.

PTI Chairman Imran was arrested in a graft case on May 9, triggering strong protests from the party across the country in which state installations were targetted. 

More to follow...

More From Pakistan:

Cipher case: IHC rejects Imran Khan’s plea challenging jail trial

Cipher case: IHC rejects Imran Khan’s plea challenging jail trial
Three-member bench approves plea seeking SC staff details

Three-member bench approves plea seeking SC staff details
Nawaz's politics will be over if he comes to power via deal, says PPP’s Khursheed Shah

Nawaz's politics will be over if he comes to power via deal, says PPP’s Khursheed Shah
Closure of Lahore schools: Punjab govt to decide on Wednesday holiday today, finalise smog measure

Closure of Lahore schools: Punjab govt to decide on Wednesday holiday today, finalise smog measure

KP governor in hot water for giving joyride to family members on official helicopter video

KP governor in hot water for giving joyride to family members on official helicopter
Karachi cop, seeking to fight in Palestine, removed from post

Karachi cop, seeking to fight in Palestine, removed from post
Pakistan's social innovator wins 'One Young World's Lead 2030 challenge'

Pakistan's social innovator wins 'One Young World's Lead 2030 challenge'
Cipher case: IHC to announce verdict on Imran Khan's plea against jail trial today

Cipher case: IHC to announce verdict on Imran Khan's plea against jail trial today
Nawaz’s homecoming: PML-N gets go-ahead to hold rally at Greater Iqbal Park on Oct 21

Nawaz’s homecoming: PML-N gets go-ahead to hold rally at Greater Iqbal Park on Oct 21
PM Kakar set to visit China to attend Belt and Road Forum

PM Kakar set to visit China to attend Belt and Road Forum
Bodies of slain Turbat labourers reach Multan

Bodies of slain Turbat labourers reach Multan
Pakistan equates Israel’s siege, bombardment of Gaza with genocide of Palestinians

Pakistan equates Israel’s siege, bombardment of Gaza with genocide of Palestinians