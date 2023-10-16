 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday, October 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Schools in Punjab ‘not to be closed this Wednesday’

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 16, 2023

Students going to school in Lahore on August 21, 2023. — PPI
Students going to school in Lahore on August 21, 2023. — PPI

  • Government to hold meetings on smog every week.
  • Air quality has improved in province recently.
  • Govt was considering Wednesday holidays due to smog. 

LAHORE: Interim Punjab Education Minister Mansoor Qadir said Monday that the government decided that educational institutions in the province would not be closed this Wednesday (October 18).

The caretakers were considering a proposal to shut down schools and offices on Wednesdays apart from the usual weekly offs in light of the deadly smog.

But in recent days, due to the rain, the air quality has improved in the provincial capital of Lahore, which is most affected by smog, prompting the rulers to delay the decision.

"On this Wednesday, schools will not be closed. Every week, we will conduct meetings on the smog issue [and then take future decisions]," the interim education minister added.

During the same presser, caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir said every year people get sick due to smog. "It is important for people to have awarness about it."

He said the government has imposed Section 144 to curb smog and restricted cars on the road that might lead to the further spread of smog. 

More From Pakistan:

Karachi magistrate makes cop mop court floor, handcuffs another as punishment

Karachi magistrate makes cop mop court floor, handcuffs another as punishment
Pakistan to immediately send humanitarian aid to Gaza as Israeli barbarism goes on

Pakistan to immediately send humanitarian aid to Gaza as Israeli barbarism goes on
PM Kakar touches down in Beijing to attend Belt and Road Forum

PM Kakar touches down in Beijing to attend Belt and Road Forum
Caretaker PM Kakar orders cut in essential services prices after reduction in fuel prices

Caretaker PM Kakar orders cut in essential services prices after reduction in fuel prices
PTI leader Farrukh Habib joins Jahangir Tareen's Istekham Party

PTI leader Farrukh Habib joins Jahangir Tareen's Istekham Party
Cipher case: IHC rejects Imran Khan’s plea challenging jail trial

Cipher case: IHC rejects Imran Khan’s plea challenging jail trial
Three-member bench approves plea seeking SC staff details

Three-member bench approves plea seeking SC staff details
Nawaz's politics will be over if he comes to power via deal, says PPP’s Khursheed Shah

Nawaz's politics will be over if he comes to power via deal, says PPP’s Khursheed Shah
Closure of Lahore schools: Punjab govt to decide on Wednesday holiday today, finalise smog measure

Closure of Lahore schools: Punjab govt to decide on Wednesday holiday today, finalise smog measure

KP governor in hot water for giving joyride to family members on official helicopter video

KP governor in hot water for giving joyride to family members on official helicopter
Karachi cop, seeking to fight in Palestine, removed from post

Karachi cop, seeking to fight in Palestine, removed from post
Pakistan's social innovator wins 'One Young World's Lead 2030 challenge'

Pakistan's social innovator wins 'One Young World's Lead 2030 challenge'