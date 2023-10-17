 
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Kanye West ignoring Julia Fox after she exposed him in her memoir?

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Kanye West is steering clearing of his former lover Julia Fox after she penned her memoir Down the Drain exposing the controversial rapper.

The rapper, who now goes by Ye, has not reached out to the Uncut Gems star after she dropped her bombshell autobiography detailing their brief relationship.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Fox was asked by a fan whether West has reached out to her after memoir release.

“No,” Fox gave a rather blunt answer.

It seems like the rapper, who married Binaca Censori after finalizing divorce from Kim Kardashian, is ignoring his former lover after she spilt his secrets in her book.

In her memoir, Fox detailed her fling with Kanye West and even noted at one point that the rapper’s behaviour made her feel "dirty" and "used."

She penned, "I feel like he's using me in some weird, twisted game,” and also noted how she felt that her relationship with him would “get him off [Kim Kardashian's] case."

However she later realized that she was being “weaponized” against the reality TV megastar, writing, “I just felt like his little puppet.”

