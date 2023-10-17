In a first, caretakers reach out to PTI for 'evolving consensus' on elections

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi (left) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Shafqat Mahmood. — APP/File

In a major development, caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi Tuesday met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shafqat Mahmood to evolve a consensus on the upcoming general elections and ease the prevailing tense political environment in the country.

The PTI, in a statement, said the meeting was held at the "request of Solangi" at the residence of Mahmood, a senior party leader who served as the education minister under Imran Khan.

The former ruling party had been complaining that it Is not being given equal opportunities for electioneering as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had last month announced that general elections in the country would take place in the last week of January 2024.

The Imran Khan-led PTI had been demanding a “level playing field” for all the political parties in the upcoming polls. The PTI leadership believes that the former ruling party is being “politically victimised” after the May 9 riots.

It is pertinent to mention here that the May 9 riots were triggered across the country after the arrest of the ousted prime minister in the £190 million settlement case. Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were put behind bars for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations.

During the protests, they targeted the civil and military installations including — Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military termed May 9 "Black Day" and decided to try the protesters under the Army Act.

"Conducting transparent elections in the country, ensuring equal opportunities to participate in the elections for political parties, evolving greater national consensus and other matters of mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting," the PTI said.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Solangi have assured political parties that the interim government — whose stint is in place till the polls — would ensure a "level-playing field" to all parties.

During the meeting, Mahmood told Solangi that the effectiveness of elections depends on their free, fair, impartial, and transparent conduct.

"For free, fair, impartial and transparent elections, provision of equal environment and equal opportunities to all parties to participate in elections is fundamental," he said.

Mahmood complained that his party was not being allowed to conduct electioneering compared to other political parties.

In a statement after the meeting off camera, the caretaker minister said he met Mahmood as he was an "old friend".

"I made it clear that this was just a meeting with an old friend. I meet people from all walks of life and political parties. These meetings do not involve politics," the interim minister added.