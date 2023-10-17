Pakistan Army vows support to end unlawful Israeli occupation of Palestine

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir chairing the Corps Commanders’ Conference in Rawalpindi, on October 17, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — ISPR

The Pakistan Army's top brass has reiterated its “principled stance” that Islamabad fully backs the struggle of Gazans in their war against Israel as the occupiers' bombardment on the strip continues unabated, calling for an end to the unlawful occupation.

The development came during the 260th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC), chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The forum viewed, with concern, the developments taking place in the Gaza-Israel war and the enormous human cost being imposed on innocent civilians due to the disproportionate use of force by Tel Aviv.

Israel has been pounding the Hamas-ruled territory and preparing a ground invasion after suffering the deadliest attack in its 75-year history.

Palestinian group Hamas infiltrated Israel on October 7 and killed more than 1,400 people, while Israel's air strikes have martyred at least 2,750 Palestinians, mostly civilians.

During the meeting, the army chief said the Palestinian people have unequivocal diplomatic, moral, and political support of the Pakistani nation.

"...and we will continue to support the principled stance of our brethren for enduring resolution of the Palestinian issue and end to the unlawful occupation of their territories and Muslims' sacred places," he said.

Gaza is facing a severe crisis as food and water are fast running out, with hospitals on the brink of collapse as they are being run on generators after Israel cut off the strip's electricity supply — home to 2.3 million people.



