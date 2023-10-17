 
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
50 Cent insults Jada Smith as he shares edited picture with Tupac Shakur

Rapper 50 Cent on Tuesday took a dig at Jad Pinkett Smith as he shared her edited picture with Tupac Shakur.

It was his second Instagram post insulting Jada Pinket Smith who is currently promoting her book titled "Worth" which releases on October 17.

In his first Instagram post, the rapper used the hashtag "Free Will Smith".

In the latest post targeting Will Smith's wife, the rapper used Tupac Shakur's picture in which Jada's head is visible.

"You think you gonna get away with this," he captioned the photo.

Commenting on his posts, several people jokingly said 50 Cent would get slapped by Will Smith for insulting Jada.

In her upcoming book, Jada writes about her relationship with Shakur.

After revealing that she and her husband Will Smith have been living “completely separate lives” since 2016, Pinkett Smith talked to RollingOut about her friendship with the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

Pinkett Smith was asked about Shakur, who died after being gunned down in 1996, being her “soulmate.” She agreed and discussed their strong connection.

“If there is such a thing as past lives, I definitely think that Pac and I have traveled a few together,” she said of Shakur, whom she became friends with as a teen when they were both living in Baltimore, Maryland.

As for any type of romantic connection, she said that “wasn’t possible” because “there was no chemistry between us,”






