Tom Cruise ‘still angry’ at David, Victoria Beckham amid years long feud

Tom Cruise reportedly feels taken advantage of by the Beckhams

Tom Cruise is reportedly still not okay with power couple David and Victoria Beckham after their falling out in 2014.

Back in 2007, when Tom was still married to Katie Holmes, he and the Beckhams got along quite well, often making headlines for appearances together.

A source told The National Enquirer, via RadarOnline: “Tom did everything for them when they first moved to L.A. He practically gave them the keys to the city.”

They continued, “He threw them a party to meet everyone important, and the moment they were established they chucked him!”

Tom is “still angry” at the couple treating him that way, per the insider.

Meanwhile, another insider says that Tom “has no intention of being friends again” due to the fact that the couple rejected the Church of Scientology.

The action star was reportedly adamant about David and Victoria joining Scientology.

“What was an issue was the pressure to join Scientology,” sad the insider, adding, “[Tom] wouldn’t take no for an answer,” making the couple feel like “they had no choice but pull away.”

But the Cruise insider insists, “It’s clear Tom was hurt by the rejection.”

The Mission: Impossible star and the Beckhams were lasted seen together in 2014.

David Beckham recently looked back on the star-studded party Tom Cruise and Will Smith threw him to welcome him to Hollywood in 2007. Beckham recalled the event in his Netflix documentary BECKHAM.