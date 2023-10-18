Britney Spears’ fans rush to pre-book memoir after shocking Justin Timberlake news

Britney Spears’ memoir is already making waves after she revealed the news of her abortion from the time she was dating Justin Timberlake.

The pop star’s upcoming autobiography The Woman in Me hit the No. 1 spot on Amazon’s bestsellers list. She took to her social media and thanked her fans for pre-ordering the book ahead of its release on October 24.

“1 week until my book #TheWomanInMe hits shelves !!! Thank you all for making it #1 on Amazon already !!!” she wrote.

The Toxic crooner also shared a video compilation from her prime years which was dubbed with her 2008 MTV documentary Britney: For the Record audio.

The milestone comes after the 44-year-old singer disclosed the news about getting an abortion when she was dating Justin in late 2000s.

Sharing the news in the excerpt, she recalled being only 19 years old at the time, “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day.”

However, Britney claimed they both weren’t ready to have a baby, “Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy, and I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have it either.”