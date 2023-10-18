Eminem reacts to birthday wishes

Eminem on Tuesday took to social media to thank his fans for sending him birthday wishes. He turned 51 on October 17.

Sharing his own picture on X, formerly Twitter, the "Lose Yourself" rapper wrote, "Thanks 2 everyone for all of the birthday wishes."

Thousands of people including rapper 50 Cent was among those who used their Instagram accounts to wish Slim Shady on his birthday.

Sharing a couple of pictures with the Detroit native, 50 Cents wrote, "Happy Birthday to the living legend Eminem love you to death man, God bless wishing you many more."









