We look to others for help but not ready to quit 'protocol culture': KU vice chancellor

KU hosts the "Young Economist Conference on SDGs".

Dr Iraqi links economic turmoil with inconsistent policies.

Need fresh ideas, new blood for our economy: KU VC.

University of Karachi Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi has said that Pakistan is a country that looks to others for help but the people themselves are not ready to end the "protocol culture".

Addressing the inaugural session of the "Young Economist Conference on Sustainable Development Goals" — organised by KU Applied Economics Research Centre — Dr Iraqi linked the country's economic turmoil to inconsistent policies and highlighted the significance of quality teaching and research across the educational intuitions of the country.

"China has emerged as a new powerful economic country in the world due to the consistency of its policies," the vice-chancellor said while highlighting that Pakistan has been unable to make and implement "right" policies.

Commenting on the sustainable development goals (SDGs), Dr Iraqi said: "We have failed to make economic progress. We talk about hunger, and poverty in SDGS-2030, but there is the absence of transformation of socio-economic conditions."

He also stressed setting rational objectives and strategies to achieve the SDGs goals and the need to accept our responsibility and identify weaknesses.

"We need fresh ideas and fresh blood for our economy," said the vice-chancellor while commenting on the importance of the role played by the country's youth in the nation's progress.

Expressing her views on the occasion, KU Director AERC Professor Dr Nooren Mujahid said that young economists are uniquely positioned to drive SDG progress in ways that are both fresh and impactful as they not only bring new perspectives but are also open to embracing technology and change.

"They understand the language of the modern economy and have a deep appreciation for the environmental and social issues facing our world," Dr Mujahid said.