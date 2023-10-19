'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe gets honest about 'googling'

All stars have done it at some point in their life, so it was not much of a surprise when Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe admitted that he googled himself.



Speaking only truth on the Variety Fair's popular lie detector show, the British star was joined by his Merrily We Roll fellow stars Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez for a group interrogation.

"Do you ever Google yourself?" his co-star asked him, which prompted an affirmative response, "Yes."

Referring to the polygrapher, the 34-year-old said, "I mean, there's no point ******* is there, Judd?."

Elsewhere in the interview, the MTV award winner also acknowledged to check out fanfiction related to his Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy characters.

"There's a lot of shipping of Harry and Draco [Malfoy] as characters together," Daniel continued. "So I've read some of that.",

Describing some, he said, "What's the weirdest story that I've read about myself? That I had the [UK Special Air Service] walk my dogs. That I had special beer brewed for myself by monks in a monastery in Belgium."

Noting, "That I used to get my assistant to hold my scripts in the mirror so I could read it while I was having makeup done — even though that doesn't make ****** sense because I wouldn't be able to read mirror writing. There's a long list."



