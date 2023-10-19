 
Thursday, October 19, 2023
MTV cancels Europe Music Awards

MTV cancelled on Thursday its Europe Music Awards ceremony, due to be held in Paris citing the "devastating events" taking place in Israel and Gaza.

"As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration," the organisers said in a statement. "With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning."

The awards ceremony, scheduled to be broadcast live and at which the likes of Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny and the Foo Fighters were among nominees, was due to be held on Nov. 5 at Paris Nord Villepinte.

