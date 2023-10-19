 
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Scott Disick’s daughter Penelope tells him to date ‘older’ women: ‘You’re 40!’

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Scott Disick’s daughter Penelope scolded him for repeatedly dating younger women
Scott Disick’s penchant for dating much younger women is being criticized by his daughter Penelope, 11.

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-husband discussed his dating life with Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian in this week’s episode of The Kardashians.

Scott has previously dated Bella Thorne, Christine Burke and 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin.

When Khloe asks Penelope, “what qualities should we look for in a girl?” she immediately says, “older!”

Khloe then says, “Yeah, older than what he’s used to. He was saying late 20s but I was saying, yeah, 30s is fine.”

Penelope asserts, “No, 20s? You’re 40. You’re not gonna date someone 19,” while Scott admits, “I would, but it’s not a good look.”

which comes just two years after Disick dated 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin when he was 37.

Penelope then green lights her dad to date “pretty girls, saying, “Good personality, she can be pretty,” as Scott quips,“Oh, I’m allowed to have pretty? Thanks.”

Penelope also says that his new partner should be “someone who goes to the gym, because you need to go to the gym also.”

“All right, so we’ve got the basics down, I mean, but you never know until you meet someone,” says Scott.

His daughter adds, “I want him to have a girlfriend.”

