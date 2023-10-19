Gwyneth Paltrow reveals daughter Apple’s plans for career, bashes 'nepo baby' tag

Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on 'nepo baby' label in Hollywood as she reveals what Apple is upto these days

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed her 19-year-old daughter Apple’s current plans in a recent interview where she also expressed her thoughts about nepotism.

Sharing what her daughter is currently doing, she said that Apple is "really just a student" and "just wants to be a kid and be at school and learn".

The Goop founder went on to make her thoughts about nepo baby label very clear. The actress thinks that children usually learn from their parents and follow what they do, the “nepo baby” tag.

"Now there's this whole nepo baby culture, and there's this judgment that exists around kids of famous people," the Romeo and Juliet actress said.

"But there's nothing wrong with doing or wanting to do what your parents do," she asserted.

She added: "Nobody rips on a kid who's like, 'I want to be a doctor like my dad and granddad.'

"The truth is if you grow up in a house with a lot of artists and people making art and music, that's what you know, the same way that if you grow up in a house with law, the discussions around the table are about the nuances of whatever particular law the parents practice.

"I think it's kind of an ugly moniker. I just hope that my children always feel free to pursue exactly what they want to do, irrespective of what anybody's going to think or say."