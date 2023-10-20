 
Friday, October 20, 2023
Too little, too late: UN aid to reach Gaza in 'next day or so' as martyrdom toll hits 4,137

Friday, October 20, 2023

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid from Egyptian NGOs for Palestinians, wait for the reopening of the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian side, to enter Gaza. —Reuters/File
  • UN humanitarian chief says engaged in advanced negotiations.
  • Hopes high for prompt, sustained delivery of aid amid uncertainty.
  • Desperately needed international aid amassing in Egypt near Gaza.

The United Nations has announced that the first aid delivery into Gaza via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt is expected to occur "in the next day or so."

Martin Griffiths, the UN humanitarian chief, stated that they are engaged in advanced negotiations with relevant parties to facilitate the aid operation. The UN's aim is to ensure a swift and secure start to this humanitarian effort.

While the exact timing remains uncertain, there is hope for a prompt and sustained delivery of aid. The humanitarian community emphasises the urgent need for a mechanism to transport aid into southern Gaza, all while continuing to call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

Desperately needed international aid is accumulating in Egypt near Gaza, where Palestinians are facing critical shortages of food and water due to ongoing Israeli bombings. The situation in Gaza has deteriorated rapidly, with over one million of its 2.4 million residents displaced.

Originally, Egyptian state-linked broadcaster Al Qahera News had announced the opening of the Rafah crossing on Friday, which serves as the sole route into Gaza. However, Cairo later cited the need for road repairs and postponed the opening.

The recent escalation in violence stems from a major attack launched by Hamas from the Gaza Strip on October 7. The attack resulted in substantial casualties, with Israeli officials reporting at least 1,400 deaths, primarily among civilians. 

In response, Israel has conducted extensive aerial bombings, causing significant destruction. An impending ground invasion is anticipated, heightening concerns about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

As of now, the situation remains critical, with at least 4,137 Palestinians, mainly civilians, reported dead due to the ongoing conflict, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

