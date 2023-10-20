Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz unveil new joint album,release 'Presha': Video

2Chainz and LilWayne have shared the release details of the sequel to 2016’s Collegrove, Welcome 2 Collegrove.

The american rappers released their first single Presha, produced in Bangladesh, from the album.

Before releasing the single, 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne catalogued their long lasting bond in a series of Instagram pictures.



The post was captioned, "It’s been a min… we going live tonight.”

The rappers first united for a joint a 13-track project in 2016.Collegrove,the project's name, emerges from 2Chainz's and Lil Wayne's hometowns College Park (Georgia)and Hollygrove (Louisiana), respectively.

Lil Wayne,41 ,performed , in September, at the Kamala Harris's hip-hop 50th birthday celebration and MTV VMAs, in Washington DC. He also dropped Tha Fix Before tha VI, last month, which featured the single "Kat Food", combined with appearances from Euro, Fousheé, and the Uneasy singer Jon Batiste.

Dope Don’t Sell Itself was shared by We Own It rapper 2 Chainz , 46, in 2022. His 2013 album B.O.A.T.S. II: #METIME marked its 10th anniversary this September.