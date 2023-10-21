Kanye West molding wife Bianca Censori into an obedient robot: Report

Kanye West, the acclaimed rapper who often gets featured in headlines due to his controversial statements, reportedly appears to be a control freak as it has been reported that he has a grand plan to transform his wife, Bianca Censori, into a more obedient zombified clone of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.



Kanye, who has officially changed his name to Ye, was linked to Bianca just two months after finalizing his divorce with The Kardashians star. Kim and the rapper were married from 2014 to 2022.

According to Radar Online, sources close to the couple revealed to the publication that the Heartless rapper has Bianca under his spell and he controls her routine.

The insider continued, "She willingly lives by Kanye's strict rules, who controls her dressing, eating, and even speaking."

National Enquirer quoted a source revealing to the publication that the Chicago rapper has his wife completely under his control. He dictates to her what to do, and she does it like a robot.

Kanye and Bianca are said to have tied the knot in a private ceremony in December 2022.

Some other sources revealed to the publication that the rapper has even said to his friends that he is in the process of molding and shaping the clay, referring to his wife as clay.