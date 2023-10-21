 
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Scott Disick being ‘extra proactive’ for 'pregnant' Kourtney Kardashian

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Scott Disick, former boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian and father of her three kids, has put his differences aside to support the reality TV star as she prepares to give birth.

The Flip It Like Disick alum is making sure to help The Kardashians star in whatever way he can to make sure her birth-giving process goes smooth.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, an insider revealed that Disick is "feeling a bit emotional” as Kourtney and Travis get “closer” to welcome their baby.

“But he is also supportive and is just glad she is feeling better considering her recent health scare,” the insider shared.

Prior reports claimed that Disick had been "keeping his distance" during Kourtney’s pregnancy, however, the insider said things have changed.

He is working hard to amicably co-parent his three kids with Kourtney, the insider shared, adding, "He has put his own personal feelings aside and just wants to ensure that Kourtney is healthy and that their kids are feeling good."

"He has been extra proactive and hands on and helping out however he can,” the insider said before noting how the former lovers talked about their kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, “getting a new sibling."

"They're looking forward to having a new baby brother around,” the tipster said of the kids.

