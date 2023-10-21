WATCH: Justin Trudeau booed out of mosque for stance on Israel-Gaza war

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau booed out of mosque, for his stance on Israel-Gaza war, while attending the International Muslims Organisation of Toronto in Etobicoke.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced an unpleasant moment during his visit to a mosque in Toronto when the crowd booed him for his stance on the ongoing Israel-Gaza war, according to The Toronto Sun.



The video of the incident has gone viral on various social media platforms, showing a crowd of mosque-goers gathered in the mosque shouting "shame" and urging the facilitator not to let Trudeau speak at the podium.

This incident has garnered widespread attention and sparked discussions about the sensitive nature of the Israel-Gaza conflict.



Trudeau, who supported Israel's "right to self-defence" after the October 7 attack by Hamas, visited a mosque in Toronto's Etobicoke area, on Friday which was not notified by his office.

However, later, the Prime Minister's Office confirmed that Trudeau attended the International Muslims Organisation of Toronto to show support to those affected by the Middle East's horrific events.



"Everyone is hurt and hurting, everyone is grieving, everyone is scared of what this means," Trudeau had told the reporters in Brampton, Ontario when asked if his caucus is at odds over how the Liberals should respond.



Canadian Liberal MPs are joining Muslim groups in advocating for a ceasefire in the Gaza region.

Toronto Liberal MP Salma Zahid, who chairs the Canada-Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Group, had written to Trudeau outlining some demands in response to a letter from 33 MPs.

These demands included a call for an immediate ceasefire, assistance in facilitating the opening of a humanitarian corridor, and defence of international law.

Meanwhile, Canadian Jewish groups have demanded that Trudeau retract an earlier statement that supports Hamas' claim that Israel was responsible for a hospital attack in Gaza, The Toronto Sun reported.

Tensions have risen across the Middle East as it has been weeks since Israel declared war against Hamas, after its fighters killed over 1,400 people, according to Israeli reports.

In a retaliatory move, Israel has launched several airstrikes and has entirely sieged Gaza, cutting off access to water, food, and electricity. Additionally, it has continued to bomb Palestinian civilian populations.

As a result, Israeli air strikes have martyred over 4,000 Palestinians, including more than 1,000 children, while over 15,000 additional Palestinians have been injured and in need of aid, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Over a million Palestinians have become homeless, with nowhere to go as no place in Gaza is safe.