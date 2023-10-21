David Beckham takes daughter Harper Beckham to Inter Miami training– see pics

David Beckham and Harper Seven enjoyed 'take your daughter to training day' in adorable snaps

David Beckham took his daughter Harper Seven to one of his team Inter Miami’s training sessions recently.

The football legend took to Instagram to share photos of Harper with him as he observed training sessions.

In the adorable snaps, the 12-year-old can be seen hugging her father from behind while he sits, wearing a pink Inter Miami jacket.

This comes after David and Victoria Beckham were recently seen supporting their friend David Grutman's Italian restaurant opening in Miami on Friday.

Victoria put on a stylish display at the event, wearing a short black blazer dress with stilettos. Her husband looked equally dapper in a matching black oversized shirt with trousers.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, news emerged of the couple’s falling out with Hollywood icon Tom Cruise still going strong.

Back in 2007, when David Beckham and Victoria moved to LA, Tom and Will Smith threw them a star studded welcome party to introduce them to Hollywood’s important people.

The Top Gun star is reportedly “still angry” with them for "using him" to make their way into Hollywood and then cutting ties with him.

The couple were last seen with Tom in 2014, and have since been estranged with him since.