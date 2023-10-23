Madonna's son Rocco reveals worries as 'Queen of Pop' returns to touring

Madonna, the Queen of Pop, who is currently rocking the stage for her Celebration World tour, surprised her audience with a heartfelt tribute, an unexpected family reunion.

Her tour kicked off after months of hiatus caused due to a medical emergency and the songstress had to stay in the intensive care unit (ICU) for days.

She was joined by five of her kids on stage except for Rocco, who had not yet embraced the singer's return to the stage.

According to the Mirror, Rocco has concerns that his mother has a habit of pushing herself. He reportedly told his pals, "I worry that she will push herself too hard and fall ill again."

One of his friends revealed to the publication that Madonna is a notorious perfectionist, and Rocco remembers her previous tours as well.

Rocco appears to be worried that his mother's health will suffer if she continues to push herself too hard.

Despite her son's concerns, The Material Girl hitmaker rocked the stage at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday, marking the first show of her highly anticipated Celebration World tour.

In one VT played during the show, Madonna said, "The most controversial thing I ever did was to stay around."