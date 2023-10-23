 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 23, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Madonna's son Rocco reveals worries as 'Queen of Pop' returns to touring

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, October 23, 2023

Madonnas son Rocco reveals worries as Queen of Pop returns to touring
Madonna's son Rocco reveals worries as 'Queen of Pop' returns to touring

Madonna, the Queen of Pop, who is currently rocking the stage for her Celebration World tour, surprised her audience with a heartfelt tribute, an unexpected family reunion.

Her tour kicked off after months of hiatus caused due to a medical emergency and the songstress had to stay in the intensive care unit (ICU) for days.

She was joined by five of her kids on stage except for Rocco, who had not yet embraced the singer's return to the stage.

According to the Mirror, Rocco has concerns that his mother has a habit of pushing herself. He reportedly told his pals, "I worry that she will push herself too hard and fall ill again."

One of his friends revealed to the publication that Madonna is a notorious perfectionist, and Rocco remembers her previous tours as well.

Rocco appears to be worried that his mother's health will suffer if she continues to push herself too hard.

Despite her son's concerns, The Material Girl hitmaker rocked the stage at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday, marking the first show of her highly anticipated Celebration World tour.

In one VT played during the show, Madonna said, "The most controversial thing I ever did was to stay around."

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears reveals why she posts 'revealing' photos in new memoir

Britney Spears reveals why she posts 'revealing' photos in new memoir
The Rock's birthday surprise takes a hilariously unexpected turn

The Rock's birthday surprise takes a hilariously unexpected turn
Jake Bloom's secret role in Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone friendship

Jake Bloom's secret role in Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone friendship
Victoria Monét's 'Moment' earns rave reviews from celeb fans

Victoria Monét's 'Moment' earns rave reviews from celeb fans
John Legend feels 'blessed' to have four little 'legends'

John Legend feels 'blessed' to have four little 'legends'

Martha Stewart throws shade at age critics with stylish gala appearance

Martha Stewart throws shade at age critics with stylish gala appearance
Fans share mixed responses to Rihanna’s ‘world tour’

Fans share mixed responses to Rihanna’s ‘world tour’
Mick Jagger confesses to 'Corrupting' nuns in hilarious SNL skit

Mick Jagger confesses to 'Corrupting' nuns in hilarious SNL skit
Prince Harry’s ‘gruesome twosome’ is homeless in the UK

Prince Harry’s ‘gruesome twosome’ is homeless in the UK
Bad Bunny’s SNL skits made unforgettable by Lady Gaga, Mick Jagger and Pedro Pascal

Bad Bunny’s SNL skits made unforgettable by Lady Gaga, Mick Jagger and Pedro Pascal
Victoria Beckham and Antonela Roccuzzo enjoy stylish 'girls lunch' in Miami

Victoria Beckham and Antonela Roccuzzo enjoy stylish 'girls lunch' in Miami
Rebecca Loos says she caught David Beckham cheating on wife Victoria with Spanish model

Rebecca Loos says she caught David Beckham cheating on wife Victoria with Spanish model