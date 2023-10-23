 
Monday, October 23, 2023
Mason Hughes

Jason Kelce's hilarious hint on having Taylor Swift on podcast

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance is no longer a secret as the couple has been spotted together several times now with the pop sensation making regular appearances at the NFL games of her new love interest.

Travis's brother Jason Kelce has recently hinted at the prospects of having Taylor as a guest on their New Heights podcast.

According to Hindustan Times, the podcast host appeared in an interview with NFL on NBC where he was asked, "Who is your dream podcast guest?"

Jason replied, "I can't say Taylor Swift, come on, that's too obvious." He quipped that if he named Taylor, Travis would kill him.

Jason added, "I am going to keep it easy," and named his aunt Judy. He said, "Aunt Judy is the top dream podcast guest for me. We gotta get Aunt Judy. "

Earlier, Travis made an appearance at the podcast and revealed that he wanted to gift a bracelet to the songstress in July but remained unsuccessful.

He said, "Taylor had to sing 44 songs on her shows, so she didn't talk before or after the concerts in a bid to save her voice," adding that he was a little b**t heart because of not being able to gift a bracelet with his phone number to Taylor.

