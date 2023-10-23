Jennifer Aniston appears to have facelift: ‘She definitely had surgery’

Ageless beauty Jennifer Aniston has reportedly gone under the knife as her sharp features come under the scanner.



Talking to The New York Post, a facial plastic surgeon known to deal with celebrities, Dr. Sam Rizk, said, “She definitely had surgery,” noting, “The type that improved her cheeks, jowls, and neck. And her eyes look refreshed, and that’s more than Botox.”

Sharing his expertise, the expert said Aniston had a “deep plane facelift” — “which lifts more of the tissue around the jowl and cheek” and “blepharoplasty,” surgery to remove excess skin around the eyelid.”

Meanwhile, Rizk shared such treatments are not uncommon with mature women as he revealed to have operated on stars, including RHONJ star Jennifer Fessler.

Explaining the frequency of the procedure in older women, he said, “Many patients in their early 50s seek these surgical interventions to achieve a tighter jawline.”

He added, “One of the biggest things about aging is when we start to notice it around the jawline, and we start to get jowls and a loose neck.”