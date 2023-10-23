 
Monday, October 23, 2023
Melanie Walker

Lupita Nyong'o gives inside scoop on her support system amid breakup

Melanie Walker

Lupita Nyong'o gives inside scoop on her support system amid breakup

Lupita Nyong'o took to her social media to share the heartfelt messages she received since her breakup with Selema Maskela.

The Black Panther star posted the words of encouragement people sent her way after she announced the split in an Instagram carousel.

She thanked everyone for being kind amid the “heartbreaking news” and shared a series of quotes with the hashtag "HeartbreakHealing" as she wrote, “'Let the healing begin.”

The heartfelt words came from one of the travel bloggers named Jessica Nabongo who said, "When we stand in our truth, it allows others to do the same. Sending love."

The Oscar-winning actress also shared a message from digital artist Ergo Josh that read: "You're leading so many women to freedom."

The quote continued: “As you validate your own emotions others can follow suit. The depth of that pain is directly correlated to the depth of your love.” 

Last week, Lupita shared a lengthy note by first acknowledging to share her "dissociation" from someone she can no longer trust.

Without taking Selema's name, she concluded, “I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.”

