Bobi, world's oldest dog, dies at 31 after an eventful life

Bobi broke the Guinness World Record for oldest dog in February.—Guinness World Records
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, passed away in Portugal at the remarkable age of 31, confirmed by Guinness World Records.

Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro Alentejano, spent his entire life in a village in central Portugal and achieved the remarkable feat of living for 31 years and 165 days. This accomplishment shattered a record that had been held since 1939 by an Australian cattle dog, which lived to be 29 years and five months old.

Dr. Karen Becker, a veterinarian who had the privilege of meeting Bobi several times, was the first to share the news of his passing on social media. She expressed the sentiment that despite his extraordinary lifespan, Bobi's 11,478 days on Earth would never be enough for those who loved him.

Bobi's breed, the Rafeiro Alentejano, traditionally used as sheepdogs, typically has a life expectancy of 12 to 14 years. His owner, Leonel Costa, attributed Bobi's exceptional longevity to various factors. These included his peaceful life in the countryside, the fact that he was never chained or leashed, and his diet of "human food."

Bobi's origin story was particularly touching. When he was born, Costa's family had many animals but limited financial resources. As a result, his father, who was a hunter, usually buried newborn puppies. 

However, Bobi managed to hide among a pile of firewood. Costa and his siblings discovered him a few days later and kept him a secret until the young puppy opened his eyes.

As he aged, Bobi still enjoyed going for walks but had become less adventurous. His fur had thinned, his eyesight had deteriorated, and he needed more rest than before.

Guinness World Records referred to Bobi's story as "miraculous" and stated that he would be greatly missed. His 31st birthday celebration in May drew over 100 well-wishers, underlining the profound impact this remarkable dog had on those around him.

