Nicki Minaj delays upcoming album 'Pink Friday 2': Reasons unveiled

Nicki Minaj, the reigning Queen of Rap, has chosen to delay the release of her highly-anticipated fifth studio album, "Pink Friday 2."

Originally scheduled for November 17, the new release date has been set for December 8, which happens to be her 40th birthday. The iconic rapper took to Instagram Live to explain the decision and expressed her immense pride in the project.

Minaj, donning "Barbie" bling and matching pink lipstick and eyeshadow, shared the reasons behind the date change. She cited two primary factors for the delay.

First, the vinyl pressing of the album would not be ready until the week of December 1. Second, the decision to reschedule had been in the works behind the scenes and was unrelated to the simultaneous release of 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne's joint record, "Welcome 2 Collegrove," on November 17.

The Grammy-nominated artist also discussed the extended time it took to release "Pink Friday 2." She revealed that the album's creation was delayed due to writer's block during her pregnancy when she did not want to include explicit content in her music.

Minaj declared the forthcoming album as "the biggest gift I have ever given humanity thus far," confidently asserting that it will captivate listeners immediately.

During the Instagram Live session, Minaj also unveiled plans for a new perfume to coincide with the album, available exclusively on Amazon starting December 13 and at JC Penney from December 26.



Fans first learned of the album's existence in June, when Minaj announced it as a sequel to her groundbreaking 2010 record, "Pink Friday."

Originally scheduled for October 20, it was initially postponed to November 17 before landing on the final release date of her milestone birthday, December 8. Minaj's dedicated fan base, known as the Barbz, eagerly awaits this monumental musical event.