He says that NYT article was needlessly misleading and it made him look like a psycho

Hasan Minhaj challenges NYT over stand-up exaggeration claims

Hasan Minhaj, a well-known comedian, has recently broken his silence about his September New York Times profile that alleged that the comedian exaggerated the stories during his stand-up comedy shows.

He responded to the publication's profile via a short statement released on September 15, 2023, and stated, "All of my stand-up stories are based on events that happened to me."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hasan, who remained tight-lipped about the story since then, has now taken a swipe back at the NYT.

The comedian debunked his September profile, stating, "The New York Times article had omissions and factual errors. It was misleading."

In an interview with THR, he continued, "I want to give people some context and materials I provide NYT will full transparency."

He detailed three of his stories: being rejected for prom because of racism, his run-ins with undercover law enforcement surveilling the Muslim community in his hometown, and an anthrax scare he had at his home, from his stand-up acts that were analyzed by NYT.

He clarified that he's not a psycho, adding, "This NYT article made me look like one. It was needlessly misleading. They did not just my stand-up comedy but my personality as well."

Hasan added, "The truth is Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) surveillance, threats to my family did happen. We did face racism, that's the truth, and I say this on record."