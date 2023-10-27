 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Melanie Walker

Sophia Bush’s new lover faces cheating allegations, insider reveals

Sophia Bush sparked romance rumors with soccer star Ashlyn Harris whose ex recently hinted towards getting cheated on

Melanie Walker

Friday, October 27, 2023

Sophia Bush sparked romance rumors with soccer star Ashlyn Harris whose ex recently hinted towards getting cheated on.

A source recently spilled the beans on the couple’s alleged relationship, “Sophia and Ashlyn insist they were just friends, but by all accounts, it was instant chemistry.”

The One Tree Hill alum filed for divorce from Grant Hughes in August after 13 months of marriage, while the 38-year-old soccer player called it quits on her 4 years of marriage with Ali Krieger, in September.

Last week, Ali dropped a major hint that Ashlyn cheated on her after she made a reference to Beyoncé's 2016 album Lemonade on Instagram which includes allusions to being cheated on.

“Preparing for playoffs while in my Beyoncé lemonade era,” she wrote.

According to the insider, the pair first met at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in June and “bonded over their breakups” and didn't get together until their marriages were over.

Another tipster confirmed that things between the new couple “already felt natural” after just a few weeks of dating. “It’s very new but they are definitely a couple,” they concluded. 

