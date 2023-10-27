Kate Middleton's brother James was spotted enjoying a stroll with newborn in London's Notting Hill

Kate Middleton’s incredible gift for brother James Middleton first baby revealed

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has welcomed his first baby with wife Alizee Thevenet.



According to media outlets, James and Alizee were spotted enjoying a stroll with their newborn in London's Notting Hill on Tuesday.

Now, according to a report by Hello, Kate Middleton has given James and Alizee an incredible gift for their first baby.

The publication revealed that the future queen has given her brother and sister-in-law a navy Silver Cross pram.

The claim came after the couple was seen pushing the newborn in a navy Silver Cross pram – identical to one that Kate Middleton was once seen using when Prince George was born.

James baby is the first cousin to Kate Middleton and Prince William’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton and Alizee had announced in July that they were expecting their first child.



